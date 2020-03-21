Thomas Edwin Haas Acquires 5,000 Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) SVP Thomas Edwin Haas bought 5,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $21,950.00.

Shares of GDEN opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Golden Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDEN. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.