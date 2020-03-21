The Guitammer (OTCMKTS:GTMM) vs. LRAD (OTCMKTS:GNSS) Critical Survey

The Guitammer (OTCMKTS:GTMM) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Guitammer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Guitammer and LRAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Guitammer 0 0 0 0 N/A LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

LRAD has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.20%. Given LRAD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LRAD is more favorable than The Guitammer.

Profitability

This table compares The Guitammer and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Guitammer N/A N/A N/A LRAD 6.63% 6.73% 5.17%

Volatility & Risk

The Guitammer has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Guitammer and LRAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Guitammer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LRAD $36.98 million 2.25 $2.79 million $0.08 31.38

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than The Guitammer.

Summary

LRAD beats The Guitammer on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Guitammer

The Guitammer Company designs and distributes low frequency audio transducers worldwide. It offers various types of ButtKicker brand transducers, which provide vibration or low frequency audio effects; various models of amplifiers; wireless options; and accessories. The company's product portfolio comprises wireless ButtKicker kits and ButtKicker LFE Kits that are used in home theater and gaming applications; and ButtKicker Gamer2 for gaming and simulator use with video games for use in personal computers and game consoles with racing and flight simulators. Its products are also used in cinemas and industrial applications, as well as by musicians and professional audio technicians. In addition, the company provides ButtKicker Live! Broadcast technology, which enables haptic and tactile events broadcasting in addition to and distinct from a live broadcasts' audio and video. The Guitammer Company sells its products through independent manufacturers' sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

