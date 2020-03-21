Terry Lee Brubaker Buys 2,500 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) COO Terry Lee Brubaker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $19,900.00.

GAIN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

