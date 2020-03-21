Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading 11.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) traded up 11.4% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.59, 1,191,949 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 837,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Specifically, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 8,535 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $199,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,723.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

