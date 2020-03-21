Teresa H. Meng Sells 429 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $16,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after buying an additional 100,882 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.