TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) vs. Sprint (OTCMKTS:S) Head to Head Comparison

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprint has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Sprint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.62 billion 1.46 $365.90 million $0.50 13.39 Sprint $33.60 billion 0.92 -$1.94 billion $0.01 750.00

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprint. TELIA Co A B/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Sprint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 5.46% 7.96% 3.02% Sprint -8.25% -2.61% -0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TELIA Co A B/ADR and Sprint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sprint 0 6 2 0 2.25

Sprint has a consensus target price of $7.51, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Sprint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprint is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Sprint shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sprint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats Sprint on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells handsets, tablets, and hotspots. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, which comprises domestic and international data communications using various protocols, including multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

