Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stake Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 207,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

