Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 373,231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Teekay Tankers worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,523 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $563.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

