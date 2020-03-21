TD Securities Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.27.

Air Canada stock opened at C$12.41 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2.29.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

