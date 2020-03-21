TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Price Up 45.4% After Insider Buying Activity

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s share price rose 45.4% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $6.92, approximately 1,771,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 481,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Specifically, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace acquired 19,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,196.48. Insiders acquired a total of 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The stock has a market cap of $272.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.87%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.