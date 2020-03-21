Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $42.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $980,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,176,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.