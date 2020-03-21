Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Separately, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $227.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 93,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. TT International acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,423,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,727,000 after buying an additional 4,510,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

