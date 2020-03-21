Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Releases Earnings Results

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

TLRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tailored Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

