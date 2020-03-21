T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $120.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

