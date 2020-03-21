SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SVB Financial Group worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,973,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $150.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.87.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

