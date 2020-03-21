Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Critical Analysis

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

50.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 127.66%. Agenus has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -130.44% N/A -31.00% Agenus -74.35% N/A -57.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Agenus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 4.42 -$35.32 million ($2.43) -3.36 Agenus $150.05 million 2.07 -$111.56 million ($0.80) -2.40

Sutro Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Agenus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neoantigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neoepitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.