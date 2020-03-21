SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report released on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,843,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 361,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,617,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,123 shares of company stock valued at $59,552,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

