SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Shares of TEL opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

