Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Trading Up 25.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were up 25.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.00, approximately 1,311,853 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 589,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Specifically, EVP Christopher Curia acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

