Stuart W. Epperson Purchases 17,194 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson bought 17,194 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $15,646.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,352 shares in the company, valued at $47,640.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Salem Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.