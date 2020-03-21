StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$3.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.05.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.54. The company has a market cap of $943.29 million and a P/E ratio of -22.34. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

