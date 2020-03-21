Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on SRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $445.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

