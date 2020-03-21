Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,467 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 3,876 put options.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

