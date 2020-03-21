Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ceridian HCM Put Options (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 24,717 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,685% compared to the average volume of 653 put options.
CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Shares of CDAY opened at $47.76 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
