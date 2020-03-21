Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ceridian HCM Put Options (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 24,717 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,685% compared to the average volume of 653 put options.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY opened at $47.76 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.