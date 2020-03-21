Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 20,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average volume of 3,917 call options.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.