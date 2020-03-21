Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWK. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

