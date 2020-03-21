Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.71.

STMP opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.23. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $185.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

