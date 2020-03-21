Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Receives $33.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stag Industrial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

