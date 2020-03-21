SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4538 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SMLV opened at $59.73 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $101.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79.

