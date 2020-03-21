SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4686 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of LGLV stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.