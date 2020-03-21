SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:SHE)

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.316 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $80.32.

