SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6687 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SDY opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

