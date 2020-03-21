SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6687 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.
SDY opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.