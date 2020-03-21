SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6109 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYB opened at $43.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $75.42.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.