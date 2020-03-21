SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3962 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.