SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:SYV)

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3178 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SYV opened at $45.42 on Friday. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44.

