SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2883 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SYE stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71.

