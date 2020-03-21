SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Plans $0.60 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6018 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.
NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $189.67 and a 1-year high of $295.87.
About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
