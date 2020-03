SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Plans $0.60 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6018 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $189.67 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.