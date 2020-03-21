S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $208.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.31 and a 200 day moving average of $268.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.