Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,099 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Southwest Gas worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

