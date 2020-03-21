Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Receives $57.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after buying an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.