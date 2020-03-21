Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Position Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Sonos worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $120,911.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $2,420,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

