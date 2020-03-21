Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Sells $2,302,827.53 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,327.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zvi Lando also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17.

SEDG opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.23. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

