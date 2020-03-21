So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SY opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. So-Young International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

