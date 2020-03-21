Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $43.53, but opened at $44.92. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 10,391,023 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,292,000 after acquiring an additional 99,119 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,908,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

