Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,761 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $24,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,484,000 after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 981,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 over the last three months. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

