Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $26,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.22. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

