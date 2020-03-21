Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shotspotter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSTI. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.64 million, a PE ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.41%. Shotspotter’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shotspotter by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shotspotter by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shotspotter by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Shotspotter by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $998,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

