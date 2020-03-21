Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.36% of Service Co. International worth $30,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 566,914 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $4,423,004.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,416,775.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NYSE SCI opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

