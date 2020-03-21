Select Energy Services Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Select Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

WTTR stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $309.84 million, a P/E ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 1,194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 335,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 280,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 256,924 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

