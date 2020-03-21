Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Seattle Genetics worth $38,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after acquiring an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,384,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,611,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after acquiring an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 164,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $99.86 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

